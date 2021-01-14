Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

JAN 14

Officials in Nova Scotia say Shubenacadie Sam will emerge from his burrow at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park with his spring forecast on the morning of February 2nd.

Everyone can watch on social media to see if Sam predicts another six weeks of winter or an early spring.

There are arts and crafts and then there’s this. A man in Brantford, Ontario, allegedly used diaper boxes to create fake license plates.

Police posted about the man on Twitter, sharing photos of his homemade license plates.

They say the 37-year-old faces several charges including driving without legal plates or a license as well as driving while suspended.