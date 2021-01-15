Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.
JAN 15.
A soap bubble master in Taiwan broke a Guinness World Record by blowing 783 bubbles inside of a much larger bubble.
Guinness said Chang Yu-Te filled a large bubble with 783 smaller bubbles during the attempt.
The feat earned the guy the record for most soap bubbles blown inside one larger bubble.
The record-keeping organization shared video of Chang using a large bubble wand to control the larger bubble while he blew the smaller bubbles from the side.
Chang previously set the Guinness record for most bounces of a soap bubble
Wildlife rescuers were summoned to a Florida home where a bobcat attempted to chase a squirrel into a birdhouse and became stuck.
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife said personnel responded to a Fort Myers home after a homeowner called to report a bobcat was stuck in a birdhouse on their property.
Veterinarians sedated the bobcat so the birdhouse could be disassembled to free the bobcat and the squirrel, which was released uninjured.
The bobcat was given a check-up by veterinarians and found to be uninjured and in good health. It was released on a nearby wildlife preserve.