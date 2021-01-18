Join Sun Fm As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

JAN 18

Whatever floats your boat.. Just make sure it is your own boat.

A stolen floating tiki hut was found near Hawk’s Channel in Key West, Florida.

Once aboard, law enforcement found a man drunk and took him into custody.

…………………………….

Firefighters in Victoria jumped into action to save a cat stuck in a pipe under a cement basement floor.

Captain Tim Hanley says the rescue of the nine-month-old cat named Willow took more than two hours and involved the use of a jackhammer, sledgehammers and various other tools.

He says firefighters arriving at the home were met by Willow's grief-stricken owner, who told them her beloved kitty was trapped in a tiny drainpipe.

The woman says the firefighters were determined to rescue Willow and she described their efforts as heroic