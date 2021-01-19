Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

JAN 19

It’s most likely a good idea to be able to drive the getaway vehicle you choose.

A 19-year-old woman from Pennsylvania is accused of stealing cigarettes and Mentos from a gas station in Hellertown before trying to flee in an ambulance.

Police say they stopped the 19-year-old after she got out of the ambulance that she could not drive, and a store employee identified her as the thief.

She faces several charges.

JAN 19

A group of bartenders at a pub in Tennessee were shocked after a customer left them a $5,000 tip.

The man ordered a round of drinks for everyone at the bar. He signed his tab and said, "Thank you so much- I wanted to make sure I took care of y'all."

At the end of the night, they found out he left the big tip for all the bartenders.

The owner of the bar took to Facebook afterwards and thanked the Good Samaritan for his generosity.