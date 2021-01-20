Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

JAN 20

A Pennsylvania family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of a pair of 100-pound lion statues taken from an 87-year-old woman's porch.

Contance Hartman, said the lions were the symbols of her family restaurant when it operated from 1986 until 2003, and they have since adorned the porch of her home.

Hartman said the lions were discovered missing from their bases Saturday morning.

She said the lions were popular neighborhood landmarks.

Hartman's family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the stolen lions or information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

A Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan musician set a new Guinness World Record when he played a box drum, for 25 hours, 42 minutes and 34 seconds.

Jared Dormer said he started considering a drumming-related world record in spring 2020 and he settled on the box drum after discovering the record had never been attempted before.

Dormer said Guinness set a goal of 24 hours for originating the record, and he set a personal goal of 25 hours to push his endurance.

He said he had to have two witnesses without personal connections to him at all times during the event, which was live streamed on Facebook.

The musician said his music selections for the record attempt featured a wide range of genres