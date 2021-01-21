Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

JAN 21

A cow that was on the loose in a Massachusetts town for more than six months was finally lured into a trailer and will receive a new home at a sanctuary.

The cow was captured in a trailer at the end of a month-long operation.

Dartmouth Animal Control said the black cow escaped from a farm in Westport last June and repeatedly evaded capture by fleeing into wooded areas.

A Local residentsaid the cow spent many of the ensuing months wandering on her property, which is set back in a wooded area.

Animal Control said the Westport farmer relinquished his rights to the cow and has since moved away from the area.

Animal Control said the cow will stay at a Dartmouth farm temporarily before moving to a permanent home at an animal sanctuary.

Conservation agents in Missouri rescued a deer that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement foundation.

A pair of Missouri Department of Conservation personal responded to a Kansas City area neighborhood after a resident spotted a deer trapped in the

newly poured basement foundation of a home under construction.

The foundation did not have stairs or an exit door, so the agents attempted to build a ramp out of scrap lumber, but the animal attempted to hide behind the wood.

The men ended up lassoing the deer and lifting it out of the basement. The deer was released unharmed.