Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.Pigs no

DECEMBER 30

Alaska Airlines is cracking down on passengers trying to get around paying a fee by claiming their pet is an emotional support animal.

That's in the face of stories about emotional support turtles, pigs and even a peacock.

The only animals now allowed in the cabin are specially trained service dogs.

………………………………………

A family of 12 siblings earned a Guinness World Record when their combined ages added up to more than 1,042 years.

Guinness said the siblings from the D'Cruz family ranges in age from 75 to 97 years old, and they were awarded the world record for highest combined age,

with 12 living siblings, on Dec. 15, when their combined ages totaled 1,042 years, 315 days.

75 year old Genia Carter, of London, Ontario, is the youngest in the family, but she said even her oldest siblings still are in good health.

Carter and her siblings grew up in Pakistan and their oldest brother was the first to move to Canada, where he worked to raise money to bring the rest of

the family to the country. She said one sibling now lives in California and another lives in Switzerland, but the rest still are in Canada.