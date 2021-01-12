Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More in Our World.

JAN 12

According to a new survey taken by HealthCare Insider, most people don’t see life returning to “normal” any time soon.

Asked when they see life returning to as it was before the emergence of COVID-19, the greatest number 21%, pointed to summer 2021.

The question they asked was, “When do you see life returning to normal?” Here’s how the numbers break down:

11% said Spring of 2021

21% said Summer of 2021

18% said Fall of 2021

11% said Winter of 2021 or later

7% said Never