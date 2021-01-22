Join SUN FM As We Explore More in Our Wonderful World

JAN 22

Police in Missouri said officers responded to an unusual situation when an ostrich escaped from its owner's home and went for a walk.

The St. Charles County Police Department said officers responded when an ostrich was spotted wandering loose and walking through traffic.

The officers wrangled the flightless bird, named Clyde, and return him to his owners.

Police did not reveal how Clyde managed to escape or how long he was on the loose.

Anonymous residents in Dayton, Ohio launched a city-wide pizza party after donating pies to various businesses last week.

The Pizza Bandit wrote on its Facebook page that 47 pizzas had been anonymously donated to 47 different locations around the city.