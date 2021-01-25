Join SUN FM As We Explore More in Our Wonderful World

JAN 25

In Key West, Florida, officials are trying to get people to stop feeding chickens. The city has a bunch of feral chickens.

But there are more free-range chickens around than city officials are comfortable with. And it's humans who are to blame.

Authorities have passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to feed the chickens.

The sponsor of the measure, city commissioner Clayton Lopez, says thanks to the generosity of people in Key West, the roaming chickens

are fattening up _ but are also leaving huge amounts of droppings.

Authorities are reminding residents that chickens don't need human help to eat because there are plenty of bugs around for them to dine on.

A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record when one used both hands to throw popcorn that the other caught in his mouth.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with neighbor Jonathan Hannon to

break the record for most popcorn thrown and then caught with the mouth in one minute (team of two).

Hannon, who is ambidextrous, threw popcorn with both hands and Rush caught the flying snacks in his mouth.

The men managed 54 catches in one minute, beating the previous record of 37, which was set in 2016 Rush said the most difficult part of

the record was predicting where the lightweight popcorn would go when thrown.