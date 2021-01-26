Join SUN FM As We Explore More in Our Wonderful World

JAN 26

Animal rescuers in the Las Vegas area said a cat was safely brought back down to earth after being stranded for three days atop a utility pole.

The Las Vegas Valley Humane Society said a member of the public reported a cat atop a utility pole appeared unable to climb down and had been stuck in the same spot for at least three days.

The group initially put a call out for help on social media, requesting anyone with the means to help the feline get in touch via a hotline.

The humane society later posted an update saying the cat had been successfully rescued.

A Tennessee law firm has a very clever way of creating publicity for itself ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The firm, posted a press release , noting they’ll be “giving away a divorce to the winner of their is contest on Valentine’s Day.

To apply, the divorce must be agreed upon by both parties, and a story must be submitted about why they want the divorce.

The firm says it will select a winner on Friday, February 19th, and will be accepting submissions through Monday, February 15th.