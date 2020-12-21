Snoop Bloggy Blogg: Blow Up a Casino For Christmas

Demolition Man

So... the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City New Jersey has been dead and vacant for a solid six years. It’s a bit of an eyesore much like its namesake, but it’s scheduled for demolition. And the city is offering everyone a chance to be the one to press the button that triggers the explosion.

This is a dramatization.

A Fun Show

It’s great, you get to watch the building implode, collapse, and break down, much like his supporters have been doing since November, the only exception being that I don’t think buildings can cry.

But yes, they’re auctioning off the privilege of being the one to destroy the building on January 29th. The proceeds go to their local Boys and Girls Club.

Also a dramatization.

Irresistable Temptations

I know it wouldn’t be benefiting the community of Fort St John but wouldn’t you be excited to pump money into that chance? Because people in New Jersey are CLAMORING for it, they’ve already gotten bids by the boatload. Either way, I hope they livestream it in January, cuz I wanna watch.

Also a dramatization.

As Always,

Have a great day and try not to break anything,

Erik