Snoop Bloggy Blogg: Cloudy With a Chance of Samosas

Literally a Miracle

The only time I think you’d be able to watch food literally fall from the sky is if you’re going bird hunting.. or watching Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. Other than that I don’t think you could look up and expect to see, I dunno, samosas just dropping down in front of you, but that’s what happened in France.

The closest we're gonna get...

Eyes to the Skies

A package of samosas tied to a balloon suddenly crash landed in a French farm, and it turns out the package belonged to a restauranteur in Britain. He decided they were gonna use weather balloons to send samosas to space. Did he wanna feed some astronauts? Did he wanna make peace with our future alien overlords? No idea, but all I know is that he definitely didn’t make it to space.

I don't think this counts as Space.

All's Well That Ends Well

But he had a GPS tracker attached, so once it landed, he just flew to France and got his samosas back. Y’know, because you don’t wanna waste it. Food is food and samosas are delicious, and frankly, if the aliens can’t have em, then nobody else can.

They can pry my samosas out of my cold, dead hands.

As Always,

Have a great day and try not to break anything,

Erik