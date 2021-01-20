Snoop Bloggy Blogg: Moral High Ground

Identical Childhoods

We all heard the joke when we were growing up where your parents said that if you got kidnapped, they’d return you almost immediately.

Well that actually kinda happened in real life.

Dramatization: all of us at one point.

Do Better

This story is coming out of Oregon, where police say a suspect stole this woman’s car while she was in the grocery store. The suspect suddenly realized this lady had her kid in the back seat. So what did he do? He actually drove back, dropped off the kid, and gave the mother a lecture about child safety before threatening to call the cops on her!

"We're getting McDonalds, right?"

In some ways I kinda get it. A car is a material possession, you can replace one.

Your child? Not so much.

Police say he ORDERED the woman to take her child and he sped off in the car. Aaand they can’t find him. See, I feel like this woman doesn’t have the right mindset. She’s still upset about the car, but I’d be more upset with myself! Not that I’d ever leave my car unlocked and RUNNING with a child in the backseat!

But if I did, I’d be horrified with the idea that they can’t find the car and can’t find this guy and potentially could’ve been in a position where I couldn’t find the kid.

I’m just saying, when that child grows up he’s going to be furious his life was valued less than a Prius.

I'm worth AT LEAST a Tesla, mom.

As Always,

Have a great day and try not to break anything,

Erik