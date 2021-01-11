Snoop Bloggy Blogg: Real Emergencies

Pulling Your Leg

I had a friend who used to be a part time 911 operator and he said the sheer amount of stupid calls he’d get from people misusing the line was often 1 in 2.

Now imagine you’re the guy who gets the call about buried toes.

Danger Afoot

This woman in the UK called the cops because she was in the woods walking her dog when she came across a human toe sticking out of the ground.

She didn’t know what to do and when she snapped a photo and posted it on Facebook everyone was like “Oh my god Stacy it’s a toe! Call the cops!”

To be honest, after binge watching enough Dexter, I’d like to think if someone was burying a body in a forest, they would account for the toes. Do you think they’d leave a toe sticking out and go “Yeah no that’s good, nobody’s gonna notice”?

Toe-ing The Line

Well, the cops showed up, like a bunch of them, dozens of officers, a few sergeants, some detectives, K9 units, the Crips, the Bloods, the Canucks, the Raptors, and a partridge in a pear tree all investigated the toe...

...Turns out this lady wasn’t part of a Netflix murder documentary in the making after all, it was a potato. A toe shaped wild potato. All of that for nothing.

Hey, it’s cool that she was steadfast in reporting weird stuff she saw to the authorities, but next time you see something weird, maybe take a closer look.

No blood, just spuds.

As Always,

Have a great day and try not to break anything,

Erik