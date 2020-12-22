Snoop Bloggy Blogg: Saving Santa

Gotta Find Something

It’s been a rough 2020, and people are tryna get their kicks however they can.

Maybe it means going hunting? Maybe it means picking up a new sport or a hobby?

Maybe it means paragliding.

Imagine instead of Rudolph and reindeers it was some dude named Chad and his paragliding team.

Good Ideas and Bad Ideas

Have you ever paraglided?

ParaGLID?

Paraglode?

Well whatever the past tense of paraglide is, it’s gonna be past tense permanently for Santa Claus. Ol’ Saint Nick had to be rescued in Sacramento California.

Yeah, the fire department issued a statement yesterday saying that somebody dressed up as Santa went paragliding and got stuck in power lines. To be honest, he should be praising whatever God he believes in because that’s called TEMPTING FATE. I think we’ve all seen a crispy squirrel corpse or two in the middle of the road; those power lines show no mercy.

"My name's Rocky the Flying Squirrel and this is Jackass!"

The Closest of Calls

Either way, people were pretty mad because Santa ended up cutting off power to about 200 homes. Fortunately nobody got hurt, in fact, Santa didn’t even get into any legal trouble. All is well, Santa lives to fight another day, and the holidays aren't cancelled. Maybe the big man in red should stick with tiddlywinks or something.

You think he might like cryotherapy?

As Always,

Have a great day and try not to break anything,

Erik