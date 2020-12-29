Snoop Bloggy Blogg: The Bullies of the Ocean

Good Times

Remember when you were a kid and you’d see someone climbing up the monkey bars and you’d just push em off to see what happened?

No? Just me?

Was I just a ridiculously impulsive and violent child?

Well I guess one animal that little Erik could have found common ground with is with octopuses. (Not octopi, we collectively sorta just made that up).

Pictured: Not me... nor an octopus.

Throwing Haymakers

According to research published in the Ecology journal last week, octopuses straight up punch fish. You can even find videos on YouTube of these creatures just backhanding these poor pisces like they owe rent money, and these researchers have yet to figure out why. The consensus is that they just...do it cause they feel like it. Sometimes there’s just no discernible excuse.

And they find it fascinating how when these octopuses go for those power punches, oftentimes the motion of the arm resembles that of a boxer or a fighter, so they know *exactly* what they’re doing. And I believe them. Quite frankly, nobody’s ever thrown a flash knockout uppercut by accident.

Haha whoopsies! Happens all the time :)

Striking Resemblance

Well you know what, we’re all doing the best we can and we all make impulsive choices sometimes.

Does this mean octopuses are humanlike or does this mean humans are just like any other wild animal?

Food for thought indeed.

Perhaps the closest we've ever reached to true nirvana.

As Always,

Have a great day and try not to break anything,

Erik