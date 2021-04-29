Bell Media Account Executive (Grand Falls)
Account Executive, Broadcast Media Sales, Bell Media, CP2.
Position Description:
As a Bell Media Account Executive, you are passionate about the success of your clients. Joining our collaborative team of sales and marketing professionals in the Grand Falls region (backed by the most extensive research, marketing and creative support in the country) you will represent Canada’s largest media supplier to craft effective, results-oriented solutions and opportunities for your local clients. Reporting directly to the Regional Sales Manager, you will be responsible for the following:
Job Duties/Accountabilities:
- New business development
- Meet and exceed assigned sales targets across radio and digital media platforms.
- Identify, develop and maintain client relationships on behalf of Bell Media’s sales team
- Provide quality advertising consultation with a focus on client growth and retention through regular and relevant contact with all active and potential advertisers
- Work in collaboration with management team to assist in development of strategic integrated proposals
- Attend and participate in sales meetings and liaise effectively with all sales support functions
- Develop and maintain a full knowledge of all Bell Media product offerings
- Work collaboratively with other Bell Media teams
- Attend networking functions during and after hours as required
Critical Qualifications/Competencies:
- Experience within a person-to-person sales environment an asset (media preferred), but not required
- Knowledge of digital and broadcast industry terms, standards and metrics is an asset
- Demonstrated track record of meeting and exceeding goals; proven ability to manage work independently
- Strong presentation and negotiating skills, combined with ability to prioritize, multi-task and work under pressure of deadline and last minute revisions
- A highly developed client service focus and drive to close sales
- Excellent communications skills, both written and verbal
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- A Post-Secondary degree is an asset
- Must have a valid drivers’ license and vehicle
- Bilingual French/English an asset
- Note: If you believe you will excel in this role, despite not having some of the above qualifications, you are still encouraged to apply if you can showcase your capacity to quickly learn via an accelerated, self –driven on-boarding plan.
- At Bell, we don’t just accept difference – we celebrate it. We are committed to fostering an inclusive, equitable and accessible workplace where each team member feels valued, respected, and supported and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.