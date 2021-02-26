Chaleur Forest Products, Belledune, is looking for 3 Shift Operation Supervisors. In a unionized environment, you’ll supervise production, yard and maintenance crews to ensure safety and efficient production. You Must be Bilingual, have a College or University degree, have above average computer skills, including Microsoft 365 …be able to work days, nights, some weekends. It’s a competitive salary with medical benefits and pension. E-mail your resume to resumes@chaleurforestproducts.com by March 5th