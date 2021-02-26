Roi's Kitchens in Petit-Rocher is looking to fill 4 positions. A delivery person with road experience for 12 weeks per year. A Janitor supervisor, to supervise janitors on evenings 30 to 35 hours a week. They also need a cook with experience for 30-35 hours a week and a production worker for 12-25 hours a week. All jobs are Monday to Friday. If you are interested in one of these positions please send your resume to info@cuisinesroi.ca or in person at 220 Route 134, Petit-Rocher Nord