The following is a list of employment opportunities from The Blanchard Group of Dunlop, NB. They are looking for seasonal employees, a concrete mixer operator, a day labourer, and a full-time apprentice mechanic position. For the concrete mixer operator position, a class 3E license is required, for the apprentice mechanic position, a minimum division 2 license is required. For more information, and to apply for any of these positions, send your resume to claudette@blanchardgroup.ca