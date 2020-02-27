100 day sentence for man who practiced law without a license

Vaughn Barnett of Fredericton was sentenced to 100 days in jail in court on Thursday after being found to be in contempt of a permanent injunction that barred him from practicing law.

CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown reports on Twitter that Barnett was accused of practicing law without a license by the Law Society of New Brunswick.

The society asked Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare to find Barnett in contempt of court for violating a previous injunction from 2000 on Monday.

Brown reports Chief Justice DeWare said in her decision that Barnett is in contempt of the injunction, but noted the respondent is not a criminal, nor is he dangerous.

She added his apologies have fallen on "deaf judicial ears".

Barnett has a law degree but is not licensed to practice, nor is he a member of the Law Society.

Lawyers licensed by the Law Society of New Brunswick are bound by a code of ethics, must carry liability insurance, and can be subjected to disciplinary proceedings.

