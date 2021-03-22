12 Fredericton region high schools closed on Wednesday

The Anglophone West School District says 12 of its high schools in the Fredericton region will be closed on Wednesday.

A release states the closures are so staff can be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the plan to resume full-time in-person learning for students in grades 9 to 12.

Leo Hayes, Fredericton High School, Oromocto High School and Minto Memorial High School, are included on the closure list.

Students will move from blended learning to full-time in-person instruction on Monday April 12th.