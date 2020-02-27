15 to 30 cm of snow for southwestern N.B. on Thursday

Snowfall warnings are in place for southwestern New Brunswick, with forecasters calling for anywhere from 15 cm to 30 cm of snow to fall Thursday in Friday.

The Snowfall Warning says snow will begin near noon and spread across the province from southwest to northeast.

Strong winds will give occasional blowing snow late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Forecasters say we could see 15 to 30 cm of snow, while over southern parts of the province, the snow ia expected to mix with or change to ice pellets this evening, with extreme southern regions could see a brief rain-snow mix after midnight.

The weather agency says all precipitation will taper to flurries by Friday morning.

Environment Canada is urging the public to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

