19 Zone 3 businesses, two flights flagged for potential exposure to COVID-19
Public Health has flagged 19 businesses in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and two Air Canada flights for potential COVID-19 exposure.
Retail stores, restaurants, two grocery stores, a bank and a law office are included in the 17 sites in the Fredericton area, along with a craft shop in Harvey and a grocery store in Nackawick.
Anyone at the named businesses on the dates and times listed should get tested for COVID-19, even if they have one or no symptoms.
The province says residents who have been in a public exposure area may request a test online of by calling Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.
People can develop COVID-19 symptoms up to and including 14 days after being exposed to the virus.
Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Fredericton:
- Moores Clothing, 1150 Prospect St., on Saturday, May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.
- Home Depot, 1450 Regent St., on Saturday, May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.
- McMath Law Office, 406 Regent St., on Friday, May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
- Fredericton Mitsubishi, 327 St. Mary’s St., on Friday, May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- The Abbey Café, 546 Queen St., on Friday, May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.
- Scotiabank, 490 King St., on Friday, May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., on Friday, May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- McDonald’s Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St., on Friday, May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
- Cannon’s Cross Pub, 15 Riverside Dr., on Friday, May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Giant Tiger, 1160 Smythe St., on Thursday, May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Scholten’s, 325 Sunset Dr., on Thursday, May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- NB Power, 515 King St., on Wednesday, May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., on Wednesday, May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on Wednesday, May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tony Pepperoni, 510 Brookside Dr., on Tuesday, May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- The Drome, 301 Main St., on Tuesday, May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.
- Wolastoq Wharf, 527 Union St., on Sunday, May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.
Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Harvey:
- Kubbyhole Craft Shop, 1879 Route 3, on Friday, May 7, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Nackawic:
- Cal’s Independent Grocer, 135 Otis Dr., on Friday, May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:
- Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.
- Air Canada Flight 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.