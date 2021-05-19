19 Zone 3 businesses, two flights flagged for potential exposure to COVID-19

Public Health has flagged 19 businesses in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and two Air Canada flights for potential COVID-19 exposure.

Retail stores, restaurants, two grocery stores, a bank and a law office are included in the 17 sites in the Fredericton area, along with a craft shop in Harvey and a grocery store in Nackawick.

Anyone at the named businesses on the dates and times listed should get tested for COVID-19, even if they have one or no symptoms.

The province says residents who have been in a public exposure area may request a test online of by calling Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

People can develop COVID-19 symptoms up to and including 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Fredericton:

Moores Clothing , 1150 Prospect St., on Saturday, May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

, 1150 Prospect St., on between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., on Saturday, May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., on between noon and 1 p.m. McMath Law Office , 406 Regent St., on Friday, May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 406 Regent St., on between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fredericton Mitsubishi , 327 St. Mary’s St., on Friday, May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 327 St. Mary’s St., on between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Abbey Café , 546 Queen St., on Friday, May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

, 546 Queen St., on between noon and 12:30 p.m. Scotiabank , 490 King St., on Friday, May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 490 King St., on between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., on Friday, May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., on between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. McDonald’s Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St., on Friday, May 14 , between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

1177 Prospect St., on , between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Cannon’s Cross Pub , 15 Riverside Dr., on Friday, May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 15 Riverside Dr., on between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on Thursday, May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Scholten’s , 325 Sunset Dr., on Thursday, May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., on between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. NB Power , 515 King St., on Wednesday, May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 515 King St., on between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel , 530 Brookside Dr., on Wednesday, May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 530 Brookside Dr., on between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on Wednesday, May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tony Pepperoni , 510 Brookside Dr., on Tuesday, May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

, 510 Brookside Dr., on between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Drome , 301 Main St., on Tuesday, May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 301 Main St., on between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wolastoq Wharf, 527 Union St., on Sunday, May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Harvey:

Kubbyhole Craft Shop, 1879 Route 3, on Friday, May 7, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Nackawic:

Cal’s Independent Grocer, 135 Otis Dr., on Friday, May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights: