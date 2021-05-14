23 Fredericton area business, Lincoln business, flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at 23 businesses in the Fredericton area and at one business in Lincoln.

Anyone at the locations names on the dates and times listed below should go online or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of if they have symptoms.

COVID-19 symptoms could develop up to and including 14 days after being exposed.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and dates in Fredericton:

McDonald’s Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St. on Wednesday, May 5 , at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. McDonald’s Restaurant in Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing on Thursday, May 6 , from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Brainfix Clinic, 56 Avonlea Crt. on Thursday, May 6 .

. Adica Massage Clinic, 152 King St., on Thursday, May 6 .

. Williams Chiropractic, 169 Main St. on Thursday, May 6 .

. Simms Home Hardware Building Centre, 190 King St. on Thursday, May 6 .

. Costco Gas Bar, 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd. on Thursday, May 6 .

. Massage Experts, 169 Dundonald St., on Thursday, May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday. May 7 , from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on , from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jacks Pizza, 379 King St., on Friday, May 7 , at 1 p.m.

, at 1 p.m. Mitch Clarke Skate Park, 116 Johnston Ave. on Friday, May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Garrison Skatepark, York Street Parking Lot on Friday, May 7 , from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. James Joyce Pub, 659 Queen St. on Friday, May 7 , from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McDonald’s Restaurant, 94 Main St., on Friday, May 7 , from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 , from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and , from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Princess Auto, 21 Trinity Ave. on Saturday, May 8 , from 8 a.m. to noon.

, from 8 a.m. to noon. Fredericton Public Library, 12 Carleton St. on Saturday, May 8 , from 10 a.m. to noon.

, from 10 a.m. to noon. Northside Market, 170 Main St. on Sunday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil, 181 King St. on Sunday, May 9 , from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama, 5 Trinity Dr. on Sunday, May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor, 18 Trinity Dr. on Sunday, May 9 , from noon to 5 p.m.

, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense, 18 Trinity Dr. on Sunday, May 9 , from noon to 5 p.m.

, from noon to 5 p.m. Tim Hortons’ drive thru on Regent Street on Monday, May 10 , at 1:30 p.m.

, at 1:30 p.m. Superstore, 471 Smythe St, on Monday, May 10 , from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, May 11 , from 10 a.m. to noon.

, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and , from 10 a.m. to noon. Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St. on Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Lincoln: