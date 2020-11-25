$803K in community grants included in Fredericton budget

$803,500 worth of grants and support for local groups is included in the City of Fredericton's budget for 2021.

The City says $300,000 is allocated to Strategic Partner Capital Grants, which includes support for capital projects at UNB, the Beaverbrook Art Gallery and Science East.

$270,000 is earmarked for Community Grants to bolster festivals, events and other community programs, while Arts, Heritage and Culture Grants make up $78,500.

Major Events account for $100,000 or the grant allotment, with the last $55,000 set aside for Sport Tourism.

The City of Fredericton announced a balanced, $125.1 million dollar budget for 2021 on Monday.