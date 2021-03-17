ACOA investing in Fredericton technology company

The federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is investing in Potential Motors of Fredericton.

The company is developing an innovative artificial intelligence platform to take safety and performance in off-road vehicles to a new level.

ACOA says its conditionally repayable contribution of $184,436 will help Potential Motors bring this automotive technology to market.

The funds are coming from the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation Program, which supports projects that promote sustainable community economic development, enhance business development and facilitate innovation