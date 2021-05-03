Advanced polling underway across most of N.B. for the Municipal Election

Voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots at polling stations between until 8 p.m. Monday.

New Brunswickers are encouraged to bring their Voter Information Cards with them, while those not on the voters list are required to show identification to be added to the list before they can vote.

Information on the locations of advanced and regular polling stations is shown on an elector’s Voter Information Card, on the Elections NB website, or can be obtained by calling 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).

Areas that were under lockdown in Zone 4 will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th, with advanced voting taking place Saturday May 15th and Monday May 17th.

Municipalities where elections were suspended include Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard. The lockdown also suspended elections for Francophone Northwest School Subdistrict 3 as well as Vitalité Health Network , Subregion A3.

Results for the entire province will be released after the polls close on May 25th at 8:00 p.m.

Candidates in contests that were deemed elected by acclamation after the close of nominations on April 9th will also be declared as elected at this time.

Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates

City of Fredericton



Mayor (1 to be elected)

Drew Brown

Corinne Hersey

Mike O’Brien (Incumbent)

Kate Rogers

Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)

Dennis Atchison

Karen Grant

Margo Sheppard

Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)

Mark Peters (Incumbent)

Sean Winslow

Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)

Bruce Grandy (Incumbent)

Troy Haines

Anthea Plummer

Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)

Sheldon Currie

Jocelyn Pike

Eric Price (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)

Denver Boreland

Steve Hicks (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 6 (1 to be elected)

Maegen Black

Ian LeTourneau

Sharon Levesque

Eric MeGarity (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 7 (1 to be elected)

Gail Costello

Kevin Darrah (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 8 (1 to be elected)

Gregory Ericson (Incumbent)

Joshua Paul

Scott Smith

Councillor, Ward 9 (1 to be elected)

Ruth Breen

Stephen A. Chase (Incumbent)

Jeff Shanks

Councillor, Ward 10 (1 to be elected)

Alan J. Atkins

Cassandra M. Blackmore

Kelly L. Murray

Councillor, Ward 11 (1 to be elected)

Jason LeJeune

David Wells

Louie Youssef

Councillor, Ward 12 (1 to be elected)

Kandise Brown

Henri Mallet (Incumbent)

Janet Moser

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Fredericton Junction



Mayor (1 to be elected)

John B. Bigger (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Lonnie W. Daley (Incumbent)

Bobbi Hartt (Incumbent)

Linzi Lanteigne

Mark Mersereau (Incumbent)

James Webb (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Hanwell



Mayor (1 to be elected)

Susan Cassidy (Incumbent)

Dave Morrison

Councillor at Large (2 to be elected)

Darren MacKenzie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Pat Septon (Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)

Dan Fortier

Susan Jonah (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)

Holly B. Hyslop (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)

Tim Fox

Melissa McCarthy

Brian von Richter

Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)

David Holt

Morgan MacPherson

Shane P. Walsh

Source: Elections New Brunswick

New Maryland



Mayor (1 to be elected)

Dan Taylor

Judy E. Wilson-Shee (Incumbent)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Laurie Pearson (Acclaimed)

Mike Pope (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Tim R. Scammell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Alex Scholten (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Mariet van Groenewoud (Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Oromocto



Mayor (1 to be elected)

Robert Edward Powell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Lorraine Dawe (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Jeff Kirkbride (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Raymond I. Henry (Acclaimed)

Mariliz Parent (Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Tracy

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Brent H. Blizzard

Dale W. Mowry (Incumbent)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Danette Fillier-Aubin

Shara Golden

Belinda Nason

Carmen Nason (Incumbent)

Jamie Nason (Incumbent)

Carmen Soucy

Gloria Sprague (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick