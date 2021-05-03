iHeartRadio
Advanced polling underway across most of N.B. for the Municipal Election

Élection

Voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots at polling stations between until 8 p.m. Monday.

New Brunswickers are encouraged to bring their Voter Information Cards with them, while those not on the voters list are required to show identification to be added to the list before they can vote.

Information on the locations of advanced and regular polling stations is shown on an elector’s Voter Information Card, on the Elections NB website, or can be obtained by calling 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).

Areas that were under lockdown in Zone 4 will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th, with advanced voting taking place Saturday May 15th and Monday May 17th.

Municipalities where elections were suspended include Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard. The lockdown also suspended elections for Francophone Northwest School Subdistrict 3 as well as Vitalité Health Network , Subregion A3.

Results for the entire province will be released after the polls close on May 25th at 8:00 p.m.

Candidates in contests that were deemed elected by acclamation after the close of nominations on April 9th will also be declared as elected at this time.

Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates

City of Fredericton

Mayor (1 to be elected)

  • Drew Brown
  • Corinne Hersey
  • Mike O’Brien (Incumbent)
  • Kate Rogers

Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)

  • Dennis Atchison
  • Karen Grant
  • Margo Sheppard

 Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)

  • Mark Peters (Incumbent)
  • Sean Winslow

Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)

  • Bruce Grandy (Incumbent)
  • Troy Haines
  • Anthea Plummer

Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)

  • Sheldon Currie
  • Jocelyn Pike
  • Eric Price (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)

  • Denver Boreland
  • Steve Hicks (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 6 (1 to be elected)

  • Maegen Black
  • Ian LeTourneau
  • Sharon Levesque
  • Eric MeGarity (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 7 (1 to be elected)

  • Gail Costello
  • Kevin Darrah (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 8 (1 to be elected)

  • Gregory Ericson (Incumbent)
  • Joshua Paul
  • Scott Smith

Councillor, Ward 9 (1 to be elected)

  • Ruth Breen
  • Stephen A. Chase (Incumbent)
  • Jeff Shanks

Councillor, Ward 10 (1 to be elected)

  • Alan J. Atkins
  • Cassandra M. Blackmore
  • Kelly L. Murray

Councillor, Ward 11 (1 to be elected)

  • Jason LeJeune
  • David Wells
  • Louie Youssef

Councillor, Ward 12 (1 to be elected)

  • Kandise Brown
  • Henri Mallet (Incumbent)
  • Janet Moser

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Fredericton Junction

Mayor (1 to be elected)

  • John B. Bigger (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

  • Lonnie W. Daley (Incumbent)
  • Bobbi Hartt (Incumbent)
  • Linzi Lanteigne
  • Mark Mersereau (Incumbent)
  • James Webb (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Hanwell

Mayor (1 to be elected)

  • Susan Cassidy (Incumbent)
  • Dave Morrison

Councillor at Large (2 to be elected)

  • Darren MacKenzie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
  • Pat Septon (Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)

  • Dan Fortier
  • Susan Jonah (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)

  • Holly B. Hyslop (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)

  • Tim Fox
  • Melissa McCarthy
  • Brian von Richter

Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)

  • David Holt
  • Morgan MacPherson
  • Shane P. Walsh

Source: Elections New Brunswick

New Maryland

Mayor (1 to be elected)

  • Dan Taylor
  • Judy E. Wilson-Shee (Incumbent)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

  • Laurie Pearson (Acclaimed)
  • Mike Pope (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
  • Tim R. Scammell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
  • Alex Scholten (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
  • Mariet van Groenewoud (Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Oromocto

Mayor (1 to be elected)

  • Robert Edward Powell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

  • Lorraine Dawe (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
  • Jeff Kirkbride (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

  • Raymond I. Henry (Acclaimed)
  • Mariliz Parent (Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Tracy

Mayor (1 to be elected)

  • Brent H. Blizzard
  • Dale W. Mowry (Incumbent)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

  • Danette Fillier-Aubin
  • Shara Golden
  • Belinda Nason
  • Carmen Nason (Incumbent)
  • Jamie Nason (Incumbent)
  • Carmen Soucy
  • Gloria Sprague (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Contests

