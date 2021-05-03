Advanced polling underway across most of N.B. for the Municipal Election
Voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots at polling stations between until 8 p.m. Monday.
New Brunswickers are encouraged to bring their Voter Information Cards with them, while those not on the voters list are required to show identification to be added to the list before they can vote.
Information on the locations of advanced and regular polling stations is shown on an elector’s Voter Information Card, on the Elections NB website, or can be obtained by calling 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).
Areas that were under lockdown in Zone 4 will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th, with advanced voting taking place Saturday May 15th and Monday May 17th.
Municipalities where elections were suspended include Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard. The lockdown also suspended elections for Francophone Northwest School Subdistrict 3 as well as Vitalité Health Network , Subregion A3.
Results for the entire province will be released after the polls close on May 25th at 8:00 p.m.
Candidates in contests that were deemed elected by acclamation after the close of nominations on April 9th will also be declared as elected at this time.
Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates
City of Fredericton
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Drew Brown
- Corinne Hersey
- Mike O’Brien (Incumbent)
- Kate Rogers
Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)
- Dennis Atchison
- Karen Grant
- Margo Sheppard
Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)
- Mark Peters (Incumbent)
- Sean Winslow
Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)
- Bruce Grandy (Incumbent)
- Troy Haines
- Anthea Plummer
Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)
- Sheldon Currie
- Jocelyn Pike
- Eric Price (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)
- Denver Boreland
- Steve Hicks (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 6 (1 to be elected)
- Maegen Black
- Ian LeTourneau
- Sharon Levesque
- Eric MeGarity (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 7 (1 to be elected)
- Gail Costello
- Kevin Darrah (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 8 (1 to be elected)
- Gregory Ericson (Incumbent)
- Joshua Paul
- Scott Smith
Councillor, Ward 9 (1 to be elected)
- Ruth Breen
- Stephen A. Chase (Incumbent)
- Jeff Shanks
Councillor, Ward 10 (1 to be elected)
- Alan J. Atkins
- Cassandra M. Blackmore
- Kelly L. Murray
Councillor, Ward 11 (1 to be elected)
- Jason LeJeune
- David Wells
- Louie Youssef
Councillor, Ward 12 (1 to be elected)
- Kandise Brown
- Henri Mallet (Incumbent)
- Janet Moser
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Fredericton Junction
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- John B. Bigger (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Lonnie W. Daley (Incumbent)
- Bobbi Hartt (Incumbent)
- Linzi Lanteigne
- Mark Mersereau (Incumbent)
- James Webb (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Hanwell
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Susan Cassidy (Incumbent)
- Dave Morrison
Councillor at Large (2 to be elected)
- Darren MacKenzie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Pat Septon (Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)
- Dan Fortier
- Susan Jonah (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)
- Holly B. Hyslop (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)
- Tim Fox
- Melissa McCarthy
- Brian von Richter
Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)
- David Holt
- Morgan MacPherson
- Shane P. Walsh
Source: Elections New Brunswick
New Maryland
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Dan Taylor
- Judy E. Wilson-Shee (Incumbent)
Councillor (5 to be elected)
- Laurie Pearson (Acclaimed)
- Mike Pope (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Tim R. Scammell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Alex Scholten (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Mariet van Groenewoud (Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Oromocto
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Robert Edward Powell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
- Lorraine Dawe (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Jeff Kirkbride (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
- Raymond I. Henry (Acclaimed)
- Mariliz Parent (Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Tracy
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Brent H. Blizzard
- Dale W. Mowry (Incumbent)
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Danette Fillier-Aubin
- Shara Golden
- Belinda Nason
- Carmen Nason (Incumbent)
- Jamie Nason (Incumbent)
- Carmen Soucy
- Gloria Sprague (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick