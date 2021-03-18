Amendments to Education Act provide support for teachers and students

Government says amendments to the Education Act on Wednesday are designed to empower the school system and provide more support to teachers and students.

A release states the proposals tabled in the legislature will ensure schools offer a positive learning and working environment, free from intimidation and abuse.

The bill also includes amendments related to other topics, including updating language that references Indigenous People and increased transparency in the investigation and discipline of school personnel.

Changes will also allow teachers with specialized training to administer and interpret a psychoeducational assessment to support the development of a student's personal learning plan.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says the proposals put forward are the result of an extensive consultation process with stakeholders and First Nation communities.