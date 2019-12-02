Another blast of winter conditions set to hit province

Winter doesn't officially begin for another few weeks, but another major winter storm is on the way for the region.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning with up to 30 cm expected, affecting most of New Brunswick starting early Tuesday morning.

The snow will be heavy at times, likely mixed with or briefly change to ice pellets with a risk of freezing rain for a time. It will gradually taper to flurries later Wednesday night.

Road conditions are expected to be in poor shape along with walkways and parking lots.