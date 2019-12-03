Another Snow Day for kids in the region as most schools closed ahead of the latest wintery weather.

Most schools in New Brunswick are closed as a snow storm makes its way across the province.

The closures include all schools in the Anglophone school districts, Francophone Northeast and South as well.

Environment Canada issued a storm warning for all of New Brunswick today, with northern, central and western parts of the province expected to up to 30 centimetres of snow.

Heavy snow is expected this afternoon and could change to ice pellets and freezing rain before tapering to flurries later tonight.

Extended periods of freezing rain and ice pellets are expected in southern portions of the province.

Emergency offcials reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious with slippery roads.