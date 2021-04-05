Base Gagetown spring burning program starts Monday

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Gagetown's annual Spring Grass Burning Program is set to begin Monday.

A release states burning reduces the amount of dead grass on various ranges, impact and manoeuvre areas in the training area and will be carried out during normal working hours when weather conditions are suitable.

The military says some weekend burning may occur and the program is scheduled to run until May 24th.

CFB Gagetown conducts burning in early spring to reduce the risk of fire later in the season when the fire hazard is greater.