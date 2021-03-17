Beaverdam bridge closed for two weeks

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is closing a section of Route 101 near Whittaker Road in Beaverdam for the next two weeks.

A release says the closure, which begins Wednesday after the morning rush hour, is to accommodate infrastructure work on the Beaverdam Bridge.

The work includes installing a temporary one-lane bridge and traffic lights and detour signs will be installed to direct motorists until permanent repairs are complete.

The province says the detour will be in place, weather permitting, for two weeks and spring weight restrictions will be in effect.