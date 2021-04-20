Body of Fredericton man found near Hartt Island Tuesday morning

Fredericton Police say they are investigating after the body of a Fredericton man was found near Hartt Island in the Saint John River Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a call from a cyclist who found the body in the water along the shore.

Police say the body was positively identified as a 63-year old man from Fredericton, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The man's next of kin has been notified.