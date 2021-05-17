Body of missing Fredericton man recovered from Saint John River

A man reported missing from Fredericton last month has been located deceased.

Fredericton Police were notified Saturday morning that a body had been located in the Saint John River in the 300 block of Lincoln Road.

A release Saturday afternoon states the body was positively identified as 38-year old Andrew Spencer, who was last seen on April 9th near the river in the 100 block of Woodstock Road.

Investigators said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.