Canadians Remember

Canadians are gathering at cenotaphs and monuments across the country this morning to remember and honour those who took up arms, and in some cases gave up their lives.



Thousands are expected to gather at the National War Memorial in Ottawa to mark the national Remembrance Day ceremony, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette will be among those laying wreaths in memory of those who died.

Also present will be this year's Silver Cross Mother, Reine Samson Dawe, whose youngest son, Captain Matthew Dawe, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007 alongside five other Canadian soldiers and an Afghan interpreter.

Ceremonies around New Brunswick's capital region include one at the Fredericton Cenotaph.

A parade downtown begins at 10:15. The parade will go from the Carleton Street Armoury to the Fredericton Cenotaph, where the ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Marysville Cenotaph, Oromocto Cenotaph and Mactaquac Cenotaph which all begin at 10:30.

The ceremony at the New Maryland Cenotaph will start at 10:45 and the Kingsclear First Nation starts at 2 this afternoon.



Most major businesses will be closed in New Brunswick to honour those who serve or served in Canada's military.

That includes retail, grocery, liquor stores, government offices and no Transit service today.