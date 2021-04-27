Case of COVID-19 confirmed at George Street Middle School

Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 connected to George Street Middle School in Fredericton.

The school will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to allow for a deep cleaning and contact tracing,

In a letter to the school community Monday night, Public Health says all staff, students and members of their households must isolate until midnight on Thursday April 29th, and get tested for COVID-19.

Officials say the isolation period will be extended for those who choose not to get tested.

Anyone who is identified as a close contact of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by Public Health with further instructions.