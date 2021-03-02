City accepting Unsung Hero Community Awards nominations for 2021

The City of Fredericton is accepting nominations for the 2021 Unsung Community Hero Awards.

The awards are meant to acknowledge those individuals who go above and beyond to help build and shape their community and who help bolster the work of social groups and organizations that offer recreational, cultural or charitable services to the community.

Nominations can be made by submitting the online form by 8:00 a.m. on Friday March 26th, 2021.