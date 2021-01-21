City of Fredericton accepting applications for yearly arts funding program

The City of Fredericton is now accepting applications for the 2021 Arts, Culture and Heritage Funding Program.

The City says applicants are encouraged to explore possibilities for new projects, including virtual and digital installations, or temporary outdoor art installations, that operate within COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Cultural Development Officer Angela Watson says in a release, "it is important to ensure that the arts and cultural vibrancy in Fredericton remains strong, despite current circumstances," adding the new criteria is meant to make sure funds don't get tied up in projects that might not happen due to the pandemic.

The program is designed to encourage new projects/activities in the creative arts, culture and heritage sectors, with small grants given to assist with festivals, events, series, projects and shared equipment.

Application forms and guidelines are available online and the application deadline is February 12th at 4:30 p.m.