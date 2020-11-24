City of Fredericton presents balanced budget for 2021

Fredericton City Council has approved a $125.1 million budget for 2021.

The City says $17.1 million has been earmarked for capital projects and there will be no increase to the inside or outside tax rates, or the water and sewer rate.

For 2021, the inside tax rate will remain at $1.4311, with the outside tax rate at $1.0733 per $100 assessment, and the water and sewer rate will remain at $117.20 for the quarterly service charge and a usage fee of $1.86/m3.

The budget includes a $9.64 increase in the Royals Field Cost per game, effective January 1, and parking fee increases at four downtown parking lots starting February 1.