City of Fredericton seeks Poet Laureate for 2021-22

The City of Fredericton is looking for its next Poet Laureate.

A release says the Laureate must be a resident of the city, has achieved excellence among their peers and have a body of work that includes poetry and other writing that demonstrates a connection to the city and residents of Fredericton.

The Laureate will focus on the written and spoken word through the creation of original poems/writings and their public delivery.

Over their two-year term, the successful applicant will propose and deliver a legacy project, compose 12 original works of poetry for selected official City events and Council meetings and will receive an annual honorarium of $5,000.

The deadline for applications is 8:30 a.m. on Monday May 17th.