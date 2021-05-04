City of Fredericton spring yard cleanup dates announced

The City of Fredericton's annual "Spring Yard Cleanup" program runs until May 7th and from May 17th to 21st.

A release says collected material will be turned into "Grade A" topsoil for use by the Parks and Trees Division and other capital construction projects.

Guidelines for the program include using only compostable paper bags, tying brush into small bundles, separating limbs and branches so they can be shredded and limiting the weight of each item or bundle to 65 pounds.

The city says the program is not for pickup of items such as furniture, stoves, refrigerators, bedsprings, mattresses or residue from major tree removal or significant clearing operations.

More information can be found online or by contacting Service Fredericton.