Classes to begin at Priestman Street Elementary on Monday
Students at Priestman Street Elementary School in Fredericton will go back to class as of Monday September 14.
The start of the school year was pushed back a week to accommodate upgrades to the school's mechanical ventilation system.
In a release, Principal Judith Sherwood says student entry to the school will be staggered for the first two days of classes.
All students with a last name beginning with letters A through L will attend school on Monday and will not attend Tuesday.
Students with the last name beginning with letters M through Z will not attend classes on Monday, and will return to school on Tuesday.
Kindergarten students will attend from 8:45-11:00 a.m. on their designated day for Monday and Tuesday, while Grades 1-5 will attend school for the full day.
Starting Wednesday September 16, all students will attend classes for their regularly scheduled time for their grade level.