Council offers up to $900,000 towards City Motel project

Fredericton City Council voted to offer up to $900,000 to the John Howard Society for their project at the City Motel on Regent Street, with some conditions.

A release states the city would not be on the hook for any additional operating costs, and would acquire the right of first refusal to purchase the property if it was up for sale, at a discount of $900,000 off market value.

If the property is sold to a third party, the city is to be reimbursed, and if the full contribution is not required to complete the project, it will be adjusted.

The City of Fredericton had previously agreed to a one-time contribution of $35,300, and an annual contribution of $87,861.