COVID-19 case identified at New Maryland Elementary School

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at New Maryland Elementary School.

In a letter to the school community Monday, Anglophone West School District Superintendent David McTimoney said work is underway to identify any students or staff who may have been in contact with the case.

He says families will be contacted by Public Health, or school officials, if their child is identified as a close contact with the confirmed case or if they have been potentially exposed to the virus through a common environment.

Close contacts and their households are required to self-isolate for 14-days, while those potentially exposed in a common environment, and their households, must self-isolate for 72-hours and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms over a 14-day period.

McTimony says there is no instruction for students on Tuesday and students will switch to online learning on Wednesday and Thursday.