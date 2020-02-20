Drunk driver who injured couple in 2016 re-released

A drunk driver who seriously injured a couple on a motorcycle and violated release conditions twice is being released again.

The Daily Gleaner reports 43-year-old Robert Drew Shannon, formerly of Fredericton was sentenced at the time to 3 years in prison on charges that included two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The paper says Shannon drove a GMC Jimmy into a Fredericton couple on a motorcycle on the night of June 19, 2016 when he had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was under conditions not to drink and not to drive after he was charged with impaired driving earlier the same year.

On Wednesday, Shannon appeared before the parole board for a third time, after having previously been granted day parole which was revoked after he'd been found to be drinking.

The paper says the board was told that he was also releaed in August 2019 on conditions as part of a statuatory release, but this was revoked in January after it was suspected Shannon wass drinking again.

Patrick O'Brien of the Parole Board of Canada, revoked Shannon's statuatory release, but the Gleaner says he added it was somewhat of a moot point, becuase his next statuatory release date is Thursday.

Shannon has conditions imposed on this release, which include avoiding alcohol and licenced establishments, attending mental health counselling, and staying at a hallfawy house.

The paper adds these conditions will only by in place until March 12, when Shannon's sentence is due to expire.

(With files from the Daily Gleaner)