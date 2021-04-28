Eight more MHL teams end their seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions

Eight more teams in the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) have made the decision to end their 2020-21 seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Those teams include the Amherst Ramblers, Pictou County Weeks Crushers, South Shore Lumberjacks, Summerside Western Capitals, Truro Bearcats, Valley Wildcats, and Yarmouth Mariners in the Eastlink South Division and the Grand Falls Rapids in the Eastlink North.

The league says the six Nova Scotia based teams and the Summerside Western Capitals made the decision to end their seasons Tuesday night after sports events and practices were banned in Nova Scotia as part of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

With the season ending for the Eastlink South division, the MHL says the Canadian Tire Cup will not be awarded in 2020-21.

As the Grand Falls region remains in the Orange Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan, the team gave notice to the MHL Board of Governors of their intention to withdraw from the season on Tuesday.

The MHL says the Campbellton Tigers, Fredericton Red Wings and Miramichi TImberwolve will complete the Eastlink North Playoff Round Robin on Sunday May 2nd, with the bottom two teams competing in a best-of-five divisional semi-final to then take on the first-place team in the divisional final.