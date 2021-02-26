Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Fredericton: City

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the presence of the Emerald Ash Borer in trees in Fredericton.

The City says the insect, which is highly destructive to ash trees, was found by Parks and Trees staff in the Forest Hill area, near the Princess Margaret Bridge, in February.

Samples were sent to the CFIA, which came back positive for the invasive insect.

City staff will continue to implement their ongoing City-wide management plan to detect the pest, treat a limited number of ash trees, and replace infected ones with different species.

The Emerald Ash Borer was first discovered in New Brunswick in Edmundston in 2018 and in Oromocto and Moncton in 2019.