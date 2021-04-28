Fatal Lincoln apartment fire deemed accidental

A fatal fire at a Lincoln apartment complex Wednesday morning has been deemed accidental.

A release states the joint investigation by the Oromocto Fire Department, RCMP and Office of the Fire Marshal concluded the fire was caused by a stoptop burner that was left on.

Firefighters from Oromocto, Fredericton and New Maryland responded to the fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. and brought it under control around 75 minutes later.

The Oromocto Fire Department says one person was pronounced deceased after they were removed from one of the apartments